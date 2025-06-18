Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.75, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.75, down 0.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24793.8. The Sensex is at 81377.76, down 0.25%.Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 1.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23227.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 150.69 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150, down 0.29% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd tumbled 17.86% in last one year as compared to a 5.43% rally in NIFTY and a 7.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 67.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

