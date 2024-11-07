Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power bags contract of Rs 550 cr from Yamuna International Airport

Tata Power bags contract of Rs 550 cr from Yamuna International Airport

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, developed in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India, has selected Tata Power Company (Tata Power) to meet a substantial portion of the Noida International Airport's (NIA) energy requirements through renewable sources.

Additionally, YIAPL has engaged Tata Power for the development of dry utilities (electrical infrastructure) for the airport and its operation and maintenance for a 25-year term.

The value of the contract is Rs 550 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 850 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Delta Corp share price falls 6% on weak September quarter earnings; details

Jet Airways

Fate of Jet Airways sealed as SC orders liquidation route, says JKC failed

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Shakti Pumps shares hit 5% upper circuit after bagging Rs 116-cr work order

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M Q2 results: Profit rises 13% to Rs 3,841 cr on higher SUV sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon