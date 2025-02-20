Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 137.3, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% jump in NIFTY and a 6.49% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 137.3, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 5.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8359.2, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 287.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 137.52, up 1.16% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is down 4.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% jump in NIFTY and a 6.49% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

