Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Tata Steel production rises 6% YoY to 5.68 MMT in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Tata Steel informed that its India crude steel production stood at 5.68 million tons (MT) in Q3 FY25, up 6% as compared with 5.35 MT in Q3 FY24.

Tata Steel India crude steel production increased due to the commissioning of the 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar in September.

The company said that the new blast furnace is presently operating at approximately 8,000 tonnes per day (tpd) and the ramp up to rated capacity is underway.

Tata Steel India deliveries increased 8% YoY to 5.29 million tons (MT), aided by steady sales in domestic market and strategic presence in exports.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production for the quarter stood at 1.76 million tons and deliveries were 1.53 million tons. Deliveries include volumes to UK operations of around 0.12 million tons.

 

Following closure of the blast furnaces at the end of 2QFY25, Tata Steel UK has successfully reconfigured its supply chain to continue servicing customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate.

Also Read

Greenland

Remote but resource-rich Greenland occupies key position in warming world

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 150 pts lower at 78,050; Broader mkts down 1%; All sectors except Oil red

Samsung

Samsung's Q4 profit outlook falls short as chip troubles weigh heavily

Honda Motor

Honda Motor cautious about new EV production ahead of Trump presidency

KTR (Photo: Wikipedia)

LIVE news: BRS leader KT Rama Rao says charges in Formula-E race case politically motivated

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tons per annum.

The steel major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 758.84 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 6,511.16 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Total revenue from operations declined 3.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 53,904.71 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip shed 0.26% to Rs 133 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Energy shares rise

Energy shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Signatureglobal pre-sales soars to Rs 2,770 cr in Q3

Signatureglobal pre-sales soars to Rs 2,770 cr in Q3

Kiduja India fixes record date for stock split

Kiduja India fixes record date for stock split

Mazda fixes record date for stock split

Mazda fixes record date for stock split

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon