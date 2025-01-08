India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Will Shami return for Champions Trophy?
After a disappointing series loss against Australia in the Down Under series, the countdown has begun for India’s upcoming white-ball assignments. Before heading for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to start on February 19, the Men in Blue will first host the Three Lions from England in a five-match T20 international series and a three-match ODI series starting January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Although only two weeks remain until the start of India’s white-ball series against England, the official announcement of the Indian squad is yet to be made by the BCCI. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement, as it is likely that the BCCI will not only release India’s squad for the England series but also confirm the names of the 15 players who will represent the cricket-loving nation at the ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai (Pakistan is the host nation, but India will play their matches in Dubai due to safety concerns).
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is expected to make the announcement by the end of the day on Wednesday while also providing clarification on multiple media reports circulating in the market, including reports on who will serve as Rohit Sharma’s deputy in ODI cricket.
As per media reports, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are the two names under consideration by the BCCI, with Bumrah currently being the frontrunner.
Other media reports available as of today suggest:
- Mohammed Shami is set to make his return to the Indian cricket team after more than a year.
- Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Iyer are all set to find a place in India’s ODI squad.
- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj may be rested for the England series.
- Sanju Samson is being considered for the wicketkeeping role ahead of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
12:00 PM
India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Big miss in Kuldeep?
India is likley to miss Kuldeep Yadav in series against England and Champions Trophy as the spinner is yet to be deem fit after suffering injury in October last year.
11:45 AM
India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Previous vice captains for India since 2023
Hardik Pandya served as vice-captain during the 2023 ODI World Cup before being sidelined by injury, with KL Rahul stepping in. In the summer of 2024, Shubman Gill was appointed vice-captain for the Sri Lanka tour.
11:30 AM
India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Siraj to be rested?
BCCI is likley to rest overworked Md Siraj for T20 internation series against England to keep him fresh for ODIs and Champions Trophy.
11:15 AM
India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Bumrah as vice-captain?
Multiple media reports suggests that the star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to assume the role Indian vice captain in ODI cricket. Another name in the mix is all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
11:00 AM
India squad announcement for series vs ENG LIVE UPDATES: Big announcement today?
The Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is likely to announce the squads for the 2025 Champions Trophy and England's tour of India by the end of the day on Wednesday., but who all will make the cut for men in blue? Stay tuned for updates.
