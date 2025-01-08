Business Standard

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

NSE India VIX slides 1.33% to 14.47.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 23,776.35, a premium of 87.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,688.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 18.95 points or 0.08% to 23,688.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.33% to 14.47.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

