TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 418.46 croreNet profit of TBO Tek rose 27.42% to Rs 60.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 418.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 344.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales418.46344.56 21 OPM %18.7919.42 -PBDT87.8868.35 29 PBT75.5262.15 22 NP60.9247.81 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content