TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 418.46 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 27.42% to Rs 60.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 418.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 344.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.