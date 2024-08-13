Garg Acrylics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 440.49 crore

Net profit of Garg Acrylics reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 440.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 368.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.440.49368.165.79-1.2211.23-15.632.18-22.721.29-22.80