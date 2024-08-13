TCI Express consolidated net profit declines 31.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.90% to Rs 292.98 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of TCI Express declined 31.02% to Rs 22.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.90% to Rs 292.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 304.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.292.98304.8711.1715.2134.7347.4729.6542.8722.3032.33