TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry

TCC Concept hits the roof after inking pact to acquire Pepperfry



Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

TCC Concept hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 543.35 after the company has executed a term sheet to acquire up to 100% stake in Pepperfry.

The acquisition of Pepperfry is intended to strengthen the companys presence in the e-commerce and digital marketplace space, complementing its core focus on technology-driven platforms.

By integrating Pepperfrys established furniture and home goods marketplace with the companys innovation and digital expertise, the company aims to enhance customer experience, create operational synergies, and unlock new growth opportunities. This acquisition is in line with the companys vision of building scalable and technology enabled consumer platforms.

TCC Concept is a technology-driven company operating within the commercial real estate sector, offering innovative services such as commercial space aggregation, AI-powered sales funnel optimisation and tailored enterprise solutions. Its diverse portfolio includes ventures like Brantford India for property aggregation, AltRr for AI-based real estate platforms and NES Data for eco-friendly data centers.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 73.5% to Rs 9.42 crore on 87.2% increase in net sales to Rs 22.11 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Output in India projected to fall by a bit more than 0.2%, subject to higher than average tariffs: BIS

Royal Enfield partners with Flipkart

Monsoon rainfall up 7% compared to long period average this season

US Dollar shows signs of divergence from previous historical patterns, notes BIS

Graphite India acquires 6.82% stake in NYSE-listed Grafrech International

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

