Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

TCS expands partnership with The Co-operative Group (Co-op)

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
To help Co-op adopt cloud-first strategy to support business growth
Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with The Co-operative Group (Co-op), one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services, to adopt a cloud first strategy that will support the group's business growth.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
TCS has been the strategic partner to Co-op for the past 14 years, supporting a number of business-critical and workplace transformations. These include their retail business transformation, core system transformation and franchise programme. These initiatives have helped Co-op accelerate time to market, create new revenue streams, and enhance agility to respond in real time to emerging business scenarios.
The expanded partnership will see TCS help Co-op move from a traditional data centre model to a fully managed, scalable cloud environment powered by TCS Enterprise Cloud. This migration to a scalable cloud will help Co-op by enabling a foundation for future capabilities and growth, while reducing energy usage and supporting sustainability goals. TCS will also manage the hybrid cloud and SaaS estate for enhanced resilience and agility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

TCS inks multi-year agreement to modernize Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace

Utho Transforming Cloud Computing in India: Affordable, Innovative Solutions for SMBs and Startups

Tata Power to supply green power to BluSmart

Tata Power reports PAT of Rs 1,076 cr in Q3 FY24

Taneja Aerospace &amp; Aviation raises Rs 19.99 cr via preferential issue of shares

Benchmarks trade near flat line, European mkt advance

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

CRISIL upgrades ratings of IRM Energy to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon