State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 776.6, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.4% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% gain in NIFTY and a 18.14% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
State Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 776.6, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 22229.4. The Sensex is at 73144.27, up 0.12%. State Bank of India has added around 28.34% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 4.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47094.2, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 279.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 776.8, up 2% on the day. State Bank of India is up 50.4% in last one year as compared to a 26.63% gain in NIFTY and a 18.14% gain in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 10.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

