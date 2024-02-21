Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
According to RBIs Bulletin, the January 2024 Big Mac update shows that the US dollar has strengthened against almost all other currencies except the pound sterling and the Canadian dollar. The Japanese yen is undervalued by 43 per cent, the Indonesian rupiah by 47 per cent, the Hong Kong dollar by 51 per cent and the Taiwanese dollar by 58 per cent. Moreover, the US dollar strengthened by 1.9 per cent (m-o-m) in January as the reduced probability of rate cuts shored up demand. The US dollar continued to gain strength mid February, the central bank further stated.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UK Pound Losing Ground Below $1.26 Mark; FOMC Eyed For Further Cues

Pound Flares Up Impressively After Bank Of England Holds Rates Steady, GBPINR Hits 105.70 Mark

Hong Kong Market gains on China rate cut

UK Pound Steadies Near One-Week High; FOMC Minutes Awaited

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

CRISIL upgrades ratings of IRM Energy to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

Sterlite Technologies partners with Lumos

BluSmart inks multi-year power purchase agreement with Tata Power Group

Origo Commodities India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.48 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon