TCS partners with Landis+Gyr

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

To deliver innovative energy efficiency solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND), a leading energy management solutions company based in Cham, Switzerland, to deliver innovative, flexible energy efficiency solutions for utilities. These solutions will empower utilities to help their commercial and industrial customers achieve sustainability goals, improve operational efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions.

Over the next three years, TCS will integrate its award-winning enterprise-level energy and emission management system TCS Clever Energy with Landis+Gyr's advanced smart metering and grid management technologies, creating a comprehensive energy management solution for utilities. The partnership will enable utilities to meet the complex energy demands of their commercial and industrial clients while offering them advanced tools to optimize energy usage and achieve sustainability targets. TCS will also leverage TCS Clever Energy to drive energy transformation for Landis+Gyr.

 

Utilities face increasing pressure to help their customers meet sustainability targets and adapt to changing regulations. The combined capabilities of Landis+Gyr and TCS will enable utilities to offer end-to-end energy efficiency solutions that include real-time energy optimization, demand response, and smart EV charging. These features help utilities empower their commercial and industrial customers to improve energy efficiency, lower emissions, and drive operational excellence. It simultaneously increases utility's ability to integrate renewable energy sources, optimize use of existing infrastructure, and improve grid flexibility.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

