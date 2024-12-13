PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Business Standard
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Star Cement Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, HEG Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 December 2024.

PG Electroplast Ltd spiked 5.02% to Rs 899.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Star Cement Ltd soared 4.41% to Rs 229.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd surged 3.98% to Rs 5745.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2951 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd advanced 3.51% to Rs 566.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd gained 3.34% to Rs 1051.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11506 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

