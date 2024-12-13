Business Standard
Orbit Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

DCM Ltd, Bajel Projects Ltd, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd and Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 December 2024.

Orbit Exports Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 277.2 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 73852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14585 shares in the past one month.

 

DCM Ltd surged 14.59% to Rs 135.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3677 shares in the past one month.

Bajel Projects Ltd spiked 11.00% to Rs 272. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28647 shares in the past one month.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd jumped 9.79% to Rs 101.69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10749 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd spurt 9.74% to Rs 198.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

