ICICI Bank Ltd Slides 0.31%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 1.8% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.31% today to trade at Rs 1124. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.15% to quote at 54423.03. The index is down 0.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd decreased 0.22% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 8.75 % over last one year compared to the 16.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 1.8% over last one month compared to 0.84% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2008 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1169.3 on 30 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 898.85 on 26 Oct 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News