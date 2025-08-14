Sensex jumps 118 pts; financial services shares in demand; VIX rises 1.76%

The Nifty traded above the 24,600 level. Financial Services shares extended gains for the second trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 117.73 points or 0.14% to 80,651.24. The Nifty 50 index added 24.80 points or 0.10% to 24,644.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.14% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.40%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 1,733 shares rose and 2,096 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.
The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.76% to 12.35. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 24,689.90 at a premium of 45.6 points as compared with the spot at 24,644.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 66.7 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 41.2 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.34% to 26,326.35. The index added 0.73% in the two trading session.
Muthoot Finance (up 10.84%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (up 1.41%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.2%), State Bank of India (up 0.61%), Bajaj Finserv (up 0.61%), HDFC Bank (up 0.49%), ICICI Bank (up 0.29%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (up 0.27%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.15%) added.
On the other hand, REC (down 1.12%), Jio Financial Services (down 1.06%) and HDFC Asset Management Company (down 0.89%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Jubilant FoodWorks shed 0.56%. The company has reported 59.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,260.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Q1 FY25.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shed 0.87%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.
H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.54% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
