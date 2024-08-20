Business Standard
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, STL Global Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Sakuma Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2024.
Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 12.93% to Rs 261.2 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 653 shares in the past one month.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd tumbled 8.79% to Rs 133.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 179.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 248.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
STL Global Ltd lost 8.57% to Rs 19.53. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17409 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37884 shares in the past one month.
Kitex Garments Ltd plummeted 7.90% to Rs 341.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sakuma Exports Ltd slipped 6.52% to Rs 8.32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.63 lakh shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

