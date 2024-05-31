TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit rises 195.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 51.45 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6050.00% to Rs 13.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.15% to Rs 192.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures rose 195.67% to Rs 8.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 51.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.