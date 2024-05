Investment in TruBoard is proposed to be made by HCAL under its H@ART initiative programme to invest in technology companies for the benefit of the real estate ecosystem. A binding share subscription agreement in relation to such proposed investment has been entered into by HCAL on 30 May 2024.

HDFC Capital Advisors (HCAL), a subsidiary of the HDFC Bank, has entered into a Share Subscription Agreement for acquisition of 1,043 Equity Shares of TruBoard which post allotment, would entitle HCAL to 8.5% of the equity share capital of TruBoard on a fully diluted basis.