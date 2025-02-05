Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Inds spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Tega Inds spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Tega Industries surged 12.48% to Rs 1,722.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.31% to Rs 54.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 35.61 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 20.29% to Rs 409.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 71.60 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 70.51% from Rs 41.99 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 14.57% to Rs 350.13 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 305.59 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 184.33 crore (up 9.10% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 65.64 crore (up 12.53% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 6.34 crore (down 15.57% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from consumables products stood at Rs 355.64 crore (up 24.48% YoY) and revenue from equipment stood at Rs 54.70 crore (down 2.72% YoY) during the quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.89% to Rs 98.21 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 104.36 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 11.85% YoY to Rs 1,102.54 crore in 9M FY25.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing and installation of process equipment and accessories to cater the mineral processing, mining, material handling and environment industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCM Nouvelle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

DCM Nouvelle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty below 23,750 mark, consumer durables shares tumble

Nifty below 23,750 mark, consumer durables shares tumble

Volumes spurt at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks slide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon