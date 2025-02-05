Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 21.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 February 2025.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 21.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.23% to Rs.873.20. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

 

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 14.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.33% to Rs.1,346.85. Volumes stood at 2.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd clocked volume of 268.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.10 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.74.61. Volumes stood at 25.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 91154 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14843 shares. The stock dropped 5.20% to Rs.4,330.00. Volumes stood at 35488 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 170.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.29 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.16% to Rs.147.22. Volumes stood at 53.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

