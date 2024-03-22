Tejas Networks wins Voice and Data Excellence award for its routers

At 23rd edition of Voice and Data's Telecom Leadership ForumTejas Networks announced that the company has won the prestigious 2023 Voice and Data Excellence award in the Make in India category for its state-of-the-art TJ1400 Access and Aggregation Routers. The award was conferred at the 23rd edition of Voice and Data's Telecom Leadership Forum held in New Delhi on 21 March 2024.
