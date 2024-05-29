Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tejnaksh Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 2.92 crore
Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.95% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 12.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.922.65 10 12.1811.73 4 OPM %31.1613.96 -29.7231.37 - PBDT0.840.34 147 3.283.39 -3 PBT0.610.11 455 2.382.51 -5 NP0.50-0.03 LP 1.781.68 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tejnaksh Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 74.19% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 37.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon