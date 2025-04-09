TeleCanor Global standalone net profit rises 302.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1534.62% to Rs 4.25 croreNet profit of TeleCanor Global rose 302.94% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1534.62% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7600.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1434.62% to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.250.26 1535 3.990.26 1435 OPM %38.35130.77 -25.817.69 - PBDT1.630.34 379 1.030.01 10200 PBT1.620.34 376 1.020.01 10100 NP1.370.34 303 0.770.01 7600
