Tera Software announces revision in work order value for BharatNet project

As informed Tera Software consortium led by their partner ITI (Public Sector Undertaking , DoT) for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet. BharatNet Phase-3 Project is envisaged for the Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model to deliver the services to 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats.
