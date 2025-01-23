Business Standard

Tera Software announces revision in work order value for BharatNet project

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Tera Software announced that the total advance work order(AWO) value is revised from Rs.5049 crore to Rs.5104 crore vide Corrigendum received on 22 January 2025 from BharatNet Project for Middle Mile Network - Phase-3 with in the States of Himachal Pradesh (Package No.8), West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar (Package No.9).

As informed Tera Software consortium led by their partner ITI (Public Sector Undertaking , DoT) for Design, Supply, Construction, Installation, Upgradation, Operation and Maintenance of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet. BharatNet Phase-3 Project is envisaged for the Development (Creation, Upgradation and Operation & Maintenance) of Middle Mile Network of BharatNet on Design Build Operate and Maintain (DBOM) Model to deliver the services to 2,50,000 Gram Panchayats.

 

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

