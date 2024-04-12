At price of Rs 193 per warrant

The company also allotted 38,86,010 convertible warrants at price of Rs 193 to Samena Green (non-promoter group) upon receipt of payment of 25% of the consideration of warrants.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has allotted 38,86,010 convertible warrants at price of Rs 193 to Adventz Finance (promoter group) upon receipt of payment of 25% of the consideration of warrants.