Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering allots 77.72 lakh convertible warrants

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
At price of Rs 193 per warrant
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has allotted 38,86,010 convertible warrants at price of Rs 193 to Adventz Finance (promoter group) upon receipt of payment of 25% of the consideration of warrants.
The company also allotted 38,86,010 convertible warrants at price of Rs 193 to Samena Green (non-promoter group) upon receipt of payment of 25% of the consideration of warrants.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

