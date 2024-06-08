Business Standard
Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering dilutes its stake in Belur Engineering

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that Belur Engineering (Belur Engg) has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 8 June 2024, pursuant to allotment of 96,078 equity shares of Rs. 10 each by Belur Engg to NYMWAG CS, a.s. (NYMWAG) as per the joint venture agreement entered into between the Company and NYMWAG.
Pursuant to the joint venture agreement, the company's shareholding in Belur Engg has diluted to 51%. Belur Engg has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the company w.e.f. 8th June, 2024.
First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

