Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing facility completes USFDA inspection

Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Jubilant Pharmova announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded an eight day audit of the Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing facility located in Spokane, Washington (USA). The USFDA has issued 3 observations pursuant to the completion of audit. The company will submit an action plan on the observations.