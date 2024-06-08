Business Standard
Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing facility completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Jun 08 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded an eight day audit of the Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's contract manufacturing facility located in Spokane, Washington (USA). The USFDA has issued 3 observations pursuant to the completion of audit. The company will submit an action plan on the observations.
Jubilant HollisterStier LLC is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Holding Inc., which is a subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma, Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 1:57 PM IST

