The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 22.97 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 146.72% to Rs 5.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.70% to Rs 83.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of The Byke Hospitality rose 6.13% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.