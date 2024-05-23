Business Standard
The Grob Tea Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 15.41 crore
Net Loss of The Grob Tea Co reported to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 15.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 99.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.4112.88 20 99.96102.26 -2 OPM %-88.38-118.79 -1.144.04 - PBDT-12.62-13.90 9 4.176.90 -40 PBT-13.83-15.11 8 0.133.70 -96 NP-13.97-18.21 23 -0.010.60 PL
First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

