The Ramco Cements board to mull fund raising plan on 25 April

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

The Ramco Cements announced that its board is scheduled to meet on 25 April 2025 to consider raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible securities.

A meeting of the board of directors of our company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 25th April 2025, to consider fundraising by way of issuance of non-convertible securities (non-convertible debentures and commercial papers), the company stated in a regulatory filing.

The Ramco Cements (TRCL) has emerged as a well-renowned cement manufacturer across the country. Headquartered in Chennai, the company manufactures cement to meet the diverse requirements of its customers, along with ready-mix concrete and dry mortar products.

 

The Ramco Cements reported a 115.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 182.38 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 84.48 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations slipped 6% YoY to Rs 1,983.45 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.08% to Rs 981.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

