Rajratan Global Wire hits the roof after Q4 PAT gains 63% QoQ to Rs 15.20 cr

Rajratan Global Wire hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 388.55 after the company's consolidated net profit gained 63.27% to Rs 15.20 crore on a 15.14% increase in revenue to Rs 251.42 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.However, on a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit fell by 24.94%, despite a 4.74% increase in total income in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 20.06 crore, down 24.1% from Rs 26.43 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses jumped 8.3% YoY to Rs 231.92 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 158.75 crore (up 5.16%), employee benefits expense was at Rs 11.37 crore (up 27.04% YoY), and finance costs were at Rs 7.48 crore (up 68.85% YoY) during the period under review.
Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM for FY 202425.
In a strategic move, the board also approved procurement of machinery at its Pithampur plant for the production of value-added wire rope. The initiative involves converting the existing 12,000 TPA capacity of black wire into 10,000 TPA of wire rope, enhancing the companys product offerings.
Rajratan Global Wire is engaged in the manufacturing of bead wire, a high-carbon steel wire utilized in the production of tires.
