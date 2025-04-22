Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indowind Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Rajratan Global Wire Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Manaksia Steels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 April 2025.

Indowind Energy Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 21.78 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1659 shares in the past one month.

Rajratan Global Wire Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 388.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11374 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd added 20.00% to Rs 330.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14537 shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd gained 20.00% to Rs 60.43. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11098 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

