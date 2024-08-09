Business Standard
Thomas Cook launches AI powered platform for customized trip planning

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel have announced the launch of an AI-powered platform to help customers plan their customised holidays, check availability and book - in minutes. The platform has been deployed with sellers initially. Over the next few months, end customers will have direct access to the platform via the company websites thomascook.in & sotc.in and the company apps.
Creating a customised travel program has traditionally been an arduous task for holiday experts: from the discoveryresearch stage to creating an itinerary and then pricing and booking. This involves coordination with several disparate sources, with multiple external suppliers for various components, be it air, hotels, attractions, local transportation, etc. The average time frame involved being between 48 - 72 hours, or more. With the Thomas Cook and SOTC AI-based platform, customised trip planning will now become seamless - in under 10 minutes.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

