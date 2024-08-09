Central Bank of India receives ratings action from CRISIL

CRISIL Ratings has also withdrawn its rating on Rs 1,100 crore of lower Tier-II bonds (under Basel II) and Rs 500 crore of Tier II bonds (under Basel III) on the bank's request as the outstanding against the same is nil.

Central Bank of India has revised its ratings outlook on the tier-II and tier-I bonds (under Basel III) of Central Bank of India (Central Bank) to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the ratings at 'CRISIL AA-/CRISIL A+'. The rating on the certificate of deposits programme has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.