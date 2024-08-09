Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Central Bank of India receives ratings action from CRISIL

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Central Bank of India has revised its ratings outlook on the tier-II and tier-I bonds (under Basel III) of Central Bank of India (Central Bank) to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the ratings at 'CRISIL AA-/CRISIL A+'. The rating on the certificate of deposits programme has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.
CRISIL Ratings has also withdrawn its rating on Rs 1,100 crore of lower Tier-II bonds (under Basel II) and Rs 500 crore of Tier II bonds (under Basel III) on the bank's request as the outstanding against the same is nil.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 2-2 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

Ola Electric stock hits 20% upper limit despite tepid response to IPO

Lemon Tree plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to reduce debt

Theatre groups criticise new 'burdensome' MCD rules for performing in Delhi

LIVE news: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after 17 months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon