Megastar Foods consolidated net profit declines 79.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Megastar Foods declined 79.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.66% to Rs 56.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.9270.853.395.211.403.350.582.740.432.08