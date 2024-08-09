Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 2.49 cr equity shares

Under scheme of arrangement and merger

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has allotted 2,49,04,259 equity shares of Rs 5 each to equity shareholders of ISMT pursuant to scheme of arrangement and merger of ISMT with Kirloskar Ferrous Industries. Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 82,18,37,165 comprising of 16,43,67,433 equity shares of Rs 5 each.