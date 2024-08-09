Business Standard
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 2.49 cr equity shares

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Under scheme of arrangement and merger
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has allotted 2,49,04,259 equity shares of Rs 5 each to equity shareholders of ISMT pursuant to scheme of arrangement and merger of ISMT with Kirloskar Ferrous Industries. Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 82,18,37,165 comprising of 16,43,67,433 equity shares of Rs 5 each.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

