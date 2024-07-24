Business Standard
Thyrocare Tech hits 52 week high as Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Thyrocare Technologies zoomed 13.56% to Rs 738.25 after the healthcare service provider reported 39.71% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.17 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 17.30 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations grew by 16.32% year on year (YoY) to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 33.55 crore, up 34.74% as against Rs 24.90 crore posted in same quarter last year.
Total expenses rose 13.98% YoY to Rs 126.62 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials and services consumed was at Rs 44.65 crore (up 19.71% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 28.72 crore (up 3.05%) during the period under review.
The company's revenue from Diagnostic Testing Services was at Rs 143.21 crore (up 17.44% YoY) while revenue from Imaging Services stood at Rs 13.04 crore (up 15.71% YoY) in Q1 FY25.
EBITDA improved 16% YoY to Rs 156.9 crore in June 2024 quarter from Rs 134.9 crore reported in corresponding period previous year.
Thyrocare Technologies is engaged in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.

The counter has hit a 52-week high at Rs 743.30 in today's intra-day session.
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

