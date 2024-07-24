Thirumalai Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 52.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.12% to Rs 554.66 crore

Net profit of Thirumalai Chemicals declined 52.21% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.12% to Rs 554.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 522.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.554.66522.665.537.2324.7332.3510.9116.855.0910.65