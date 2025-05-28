Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 59.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 59.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 23.50% to Rs 114.50 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 59.80% to Rs 6.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.50% to Rs 114.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.41% to Rs 27.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 123.22% to Rs 536.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 240.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.5092.71 24 536.31240.26 123 OPM %6.285.05 -5.766.26 - PBDT8.696.10 42 36.9418.48 100 PBT8.475.83 45 36.0917.70 104 NP6.444.03 60 27.0112.96 108

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

