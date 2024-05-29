Tiger Logistics upgrades its freight booking and management platform 'FreightJar'

Launched in April last year, FreightJar has successfully onboarded over 500 exporters across various industries, including automotive, textiles, PTAs, consumer durables, and food and food produce. The latest version, FreightJar 2.0, is now fully integrated with core technology and ready for immediate use by exporters and importers in India. It is also accessible to over 5,000 forwarders and agents globally, primarily in the US, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content