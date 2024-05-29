Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tiger Logistics upgrades its freight booking and management platform 'FreightJar'

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Tiger Logistics (India) announced the launch of FreightJar 2.0. This major upgrade to its proprietary freight booking and management platform will enable businesses of all sizes to handle their import shipments, including FCL (Full Container Load), LCL (Less than Container Load), and Air Freight, with enhanced ease and efficiency. This is in addition to its existing capabilities for FCL exports.
Launched in April last year, FreightJar has successfully onboarded over 500 exporters across various industries, including automotive, textiles, PTAs, consumer durables, and food and food produce. The latest version, FreightJar 2.0, is now fully integrated with core technology and ready for immediate use by exporters and importers in India. It is also accessible to over 5,000 forwarders and agents globally, primarily in the US, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon