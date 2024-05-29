Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at PNB Housing Finance Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 148.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 687.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21640 shares
Campus Activewear Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 May 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
PNB Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 148.79 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 687.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21640 shares. The stock lost 5.86% to Rs.742.40. Volumes stood at 14435 shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 8.26 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81061 shares. The stock increased 14.47% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 1.13 lakh shares in the last session.
3M India Ltd clocked volume of 3074 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.34,163.95. Volumes stood at 3610 shares in the last session.
Medplus Health Services Ltd registered volume of 15484 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3696 shares. The stock slipped 0.06% to Rs.703.00. Volumes stood at 7630 shares in the last session.
Grindwell Norton Ltd registered volume of 12957 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3612 shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.2,560.30. Volumes stood at 17719 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon