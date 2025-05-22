Times Guaranty standalone net profit rises 84.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 0.98 croreNet profit of Times Guaranty rose 84.62% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.95% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.980.83 18 3.533.24 9 OPM %70.4166.27 -74.7972.53 - PBDT0.860.55 56 2.822.36 19 PBT0.860.55 56 2.822.36 19 NP0.720.39 85 2.351.79 31
