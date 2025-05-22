Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 6.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.93% to Rs 1452.02 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 6.53% to Rs 355.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 379.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.93% to Rs 1452.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1480.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.55% to Rs 1436.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1323.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 5999.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5644.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1452.021480.66 -2 5999.205644.18 6 OPM %34.3035.94 -32.6433.68 - PBDT515.99553.46 -7 2092.581972.34 6 PBT477.62511.36 -7 1929.841800.83 7 NP355.00379.82 -7 1436.811323.66 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

