Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 07:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndiGo receives investment grade credit rating from Moody's

IndiGo receives investment grade credit rating from Moody's

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
IndiGo announced that Moody's Investor Services, Inc (Moody's) in its debut assessment has assigned IndiGo a long-term investment grade credit rating of Baa3 with a stable outlook at par with India's sovereign credit rating.

This marks a significant financial milestone for IndiGo, as it becomes one of the select few global airlines and select few corporates in India to receive an investment-grade credit rating. Moody's highlighted several key strengths that contributed to this outcome, including India's strong economic growth outlook, IndiGo's solid market presence, strong financial metrics, industry-leading cost structure, sound liquidity position, and a substantial aircraft pending order book. The agency also acknowledged IndiGo's approach in diversifying its funding sources to support its pending order book of over 900 aircraft. Furthermore, the agency emphasized that IndiGo is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on the significant growth potential in India's rapidly expanding yet underpenetrated aviation sector.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Uno Minda approves shifting of operations to its new unit at Kharkhoda

Board of Uno Minda approves shifting of operations to its new unit at Kharkhoda

Board of Uno Minda approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr

Board of Uno Minda approves fund raising up to Rs 2,500 cr

Yes Bank allots 46.61 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Yes Bank allots 46.61 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global allots 1.02 lakh shares to Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust

Vaibhav Global allots 1.02 lakh shares to Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust

360 ONE WAM allots 4.44 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM allots 4.44 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon