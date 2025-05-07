Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Timex Group India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Timex Group India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

S P Apparels Ltd, Aarti Drugs Ltd, Faze Three Ltd and PDS Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2025.

Timex Group India Ltd surged 19.41% to Rs 195.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61549 shares in the past one month.

 

S P Apparels Ltd spiked 17.39% to Rs 857.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1380 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Drugs Ltd soared 14.94% to Rs 402. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17106 shares in the past one month.

Faze Three Ltd exploded 10.67% to Rs 554.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5797 shares in the past one month.

PDS Ltd gained 9.78% to Rs 408.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3208 shares in the past one month.

India and UK finalize historic free trade agreement

Western Carriers soars after order win

Gokaldas Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

NSE Q4 profit up 7% YoY, falls 31% sequentially; declares Rs 35 dividend

Mahanagar Gas rises as Q4 PAT jumps 12% QoQ to Rs 252 crore; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

