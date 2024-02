Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure announced that the company's state of the art, fully automated manufacturing facility at Village Varle, Taluka Wada, District Palghar, Maharashtra-421303 has commenced its commercial production today i.e. 21 February 2024. The new manufacturing facility has the capacity to process over 60,000 tons of Old Used Tyres, Annually.