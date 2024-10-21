Business Standard
Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.50 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales decline 90.81% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 90.81% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.414.46 -91 OPM %-724.39-25.56 -PBDT-3.30-0.92 -259 PBT-3.50-1.11 -215 NP-3.50-1.11 -215

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

